Tennessee Scientologist charged with felony kidnapping
A Scientologist who hoped to apply what he learned through the church at his treatment centers near Nashville has been arrested for kidnapping. The operator of several Tennessee facilities claiming to be associated with the Church of Scientology was charged with kidnapping after police discovered two people being held against their will at one of his treatment centers.
