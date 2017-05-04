Tennessee Scientologist charged with ...

Tennessee Scientologist charged with felony kidnapping

Read more: New York Daily News

A Scientologist who hoped to apply what he learned through the church at his treatment centers near Nashville has been arrested for kidnapping. The operator of several Tennessee facilities claiming to be associated with the Church of Scientology was charged with kidnapping after police discovered two people being held against their will at one of his treatment centers.

