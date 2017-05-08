Tennessee reports TNReady success after first year problems Read Story Jason Gonzales , Tennessean
This year's success marks the second year of TNReady testing and is in contrast to problems last year that left only high school students able to complete the exam. "We know that the success of TNReady this year is the result of the supportive partnerships throughout schools and communities in our state," said Candice McQueen, Tennessee education commissioner in a statewide letter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|Fenchek
|8,703
|10NEWS EXTRA: Is racism against Hispanics growi... (Nov '07)
|15 hr
|Hissy honker
|1,573
|Same-sex couples sue over Tennessee 'natural me...
|Mon
|Elizabeth1912
|1
|Brownsville D.A. Scott caught having sex with m...
|Mon
|Theone
|1
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Mon
|Are we done yet
|2
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|Mon
|Are we done yet
|11
|5 things in the Tennessee General Assembly
|May 4
|Waynes Nude Cheeks
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC