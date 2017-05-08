Tennessee reports TNReady success aft...

Tennessee reports TNReady success after first year problems Read Story Jason Gonzales , Tennessean

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

This year's success marks the second year of TNReady testing and is in contrast to problems last year that left only high school students able to complete the exam. "We know that the success of TNReady this year is the result of the supportive partnerships throughout schools and communities in our state," said Candice McQueen, Tennessee education commissioner in a statewide letter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) 7 hr Fenchek 8,703
News 10NEWS EXTRA: Is racism against Hispanics growi... (Nov '07) 15 hr Hissy honker 1,573
News Same-sex couples sue over Tennessee 'natural me... Mon Elizabeth1912 1
Brownsville D.A. Scott caught having sex with m... Mon Theone 1
Why are you Tennesseans so short in height? Mon Are we done yet 2
Jessica Lidy walks the streets again... Mon Are we done yet 11
News 5 things in the Tennessee General Assembly May 4 Waynes Nude Cheeks 3
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,948 • Total comments across all topics: 280,898,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC