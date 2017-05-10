Tennessee Reinstates Teacher Convicte...

Tennessee Reinstates Teacher Convicted of Statutory Rape

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: US News & World Report

The Tennessee State Board of Education has reinstated the teaching license of a former teacher who pleaded guilty to the statutory rape of a student in 2007. The Tennessean reports former Moore County physical education teacher William S. Haynes had his criminal record expunged after serving four years of probation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) 15 hr Fenchek 8,703
News 10NEWS EXTRA: Is racism against Hispanics growi... (Nov '07) 23 hr Hissy honker 1,573
News Same-sex couples sue over Tennessee 'natural me... Mon Elizabeth1912 1
Brownsville D.A. Scott caught having sex with m... Mon Theone 1
Why are you Tennesseans so short in height? Mon Are we done yet 2
Jessica Lidy walks the streets again... Mon Are we done yet 11
News 5 things in the Tennessee General Assembly May 4 Waynes Nude Cheeks 3
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,057 • Total comments across all topics: 280,907,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC