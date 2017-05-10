Tennessee Reinstates Teacher Convicted of Statutory Rape
The Tennessee State Board of Education has reinstated the teaching license of a former teacher who pleaded guilty to the statutory rape of a student in 2007. The Tennessean reports former Moore County physical education teacher William S. Haynes had his criminal record expunged after serving four years of probation.
