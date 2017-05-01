Tennessee passes sign language bill
The Tennessee Legislature has passed a measure that allows students to take American Sign Language and get credit for their foreign language requirements. Sen. Becky Massey, a Republican from Knoxville who sponsored the Senate Bill, said Tennessee passed a law allowing kids to take ASL for credit back in the early '90s.
