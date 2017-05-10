Tennessee officials trying to close sex club posing as church
Officials in Tennessee are suing to close what they say is a sex club operating in a building that has a permit issued for a church, reports say. The Tennessean reports two codes inspectors went undercover to The Social Club in Madison, Tenn., a suburb of Nashville, in March and said they witnessed several "lewd sexual acts and voyeurism."
