Tennessee officials trying to close s...

Tennessee officials trying to close sex club posing as church

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

Officials in Tennessee are suing to close what they say is a sex club operating in a building that has a permit issued for a church, reports say. The Tennessean reports two codes inspectors went undercover to The Social Club in Madison, Tenn., a suburb of Nashville, in March and said they witnessed several "lewd sexual acts and voyeurism."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex... May 12 Squdley 7
Nsa fun in Pegion Forge Cougar hotwife 4 BBC TH... May 11 Wilheflyhigh 1
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) May 11 Limpball Viagra 114
Judge Ellis of Crockett child pornography May 10 For the win 1
Brownsville D.A. Scott caught having sex with m... May 10 Brown town 2
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) May 9 Fenchek 8,703
News 10NEWS EXTRA: Is racism against Hispanics growi... (Nov '07) May 9 Hissy honker 1,573
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,649 • Total comments across all topics: 281,021,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC