Tennessee man, teen he ran away with are both suspects in murder
A Tennessee man suspected of killing a gas station attendant while on the run with a 15-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday, and the unharmed teen is also suspected in the murder. Daniel Clark was taken into custody shortly after being added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Top 10 Most Wanted list.
