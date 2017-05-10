Tennessee lawmakers adjourn session f...

Tennessee lawmakers adjourn session featuring gas tax hike

Tennessee lawmakers have adjourned for the year after a session that featured heavy infighting among the Republican majority about Gov. Bill Haslam's gas tax hike and other budget issues. The House and Senate concluded the first session of the two-year 110th General Assembly on Wednesday afternoon after disposing of a handful of bills.

