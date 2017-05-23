Tennessee Insurance Producer Fined $400K for Misappropriation of Client Premiums

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance has taken disciplinary action against Carey R. Carroll, Jr., a Knoxville-based former Tennessee insurance producer who was found to have violated multiple provisions of Tennessee law resulting in a $400,000 penalty and the revocation of his insurance producer license. After a hearing on Nov. 14, 2016, an administrative law judge issued an initial order which found that on multiple occasions between late 2010 and early 2013 Carroll improperly withheld and misappropriated over $500,000 in monthly premiums, annual renewal payments, and down payments on new policies he received in the course of performing his insurance business.

