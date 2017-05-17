Tennessee Human Rights Commission Official Charged with Sexual Exploitation of Minors
Christopher Matthew Stephenson, 42, a compliance director for the Tennessee Human Rights Commission, surrendered for booking Tuesday on a sealed grand jury indictment charging him with two counts of sexual exploitation of minors and one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of minors. Detective Mike Adkins in the police department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, acting on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, determined that an Internet Protocol address used to access child pornography on the social networking website Tumblr.com was registered to Stephenson's Antioch address.
