Tennessee House Democrat announces he...

Tennessee House Democrat announces he will retire in 2018

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

A Tennessee House Democratic lawmaker has announced he will retire next year at the end of this Republican-led General Assembly. In a letter to supporters Friday, Rep. Joe Pitts of Clarksville said he's retiring to allow another citizen legislator experience the excitement of helping constituents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tennessee is an inferior state, Alabama means t... (Sep '16) May 21 just sayin 4
Help! Debating a move from CT to TN May 20 HillMatt 4
News Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex... May 16 Just Saying 11
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) May 16 IONU 8,705
Nsa fun in Pegion Forge Cougar hotwife 4 BBC TH... May 11 Wilheflyhigh 1
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) May 11 Limpball Viagra 114
Judge Ellis of Crockett child pornography May 10 For the win 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,846 • Total comments across all topics: 281,306,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC