Tennessee House Democrat announces he will retire in 2018
A Tennessee House Democratic lawmaker has announced he will retire next year at the end of this Republican-led General Assembly. In a letter to supporters Friday, Rep. Joe Pitts of Clarksville said he's retiring to allow another citizen legislator experience the excitement of helping constituents.
