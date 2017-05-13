Tennessee governor signs strict late-...

Tennessee governor signs strict late-term abortion ban

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: USA Today

The law could send doctors to jail if they fail to prove abortions of viable fetuses were necessary to save a woman's life or prevent irreversible harm. Tennessee governor signs strict late-term abortion ban The law could send doctors to jail if they fail to prove abortions of viable fetuses were necessary to save a woman's life or prevent irreversible harm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex... Fri Squdley 7
Nsa fun in Pegion Forge Cougar hotwife 4 BBC TH... Thu Wilheflyhigh 1
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) May 11 Limpball Viagra 114
Judge Ellis of Crockett child pornography May 10 For the win 1
Brownsville D.A. Scott caught having sex with m... May 10 Brown town 2
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) May 9 Fenchek 8,703
News 10NEWS EXTRA: Is racism against Hispanics growi... (Nov '07) May 9 Hissy honker 1,573
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,715 • Total comments across all topics: 280,994,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC