Tennessee first State to offer all Citizens post-secondary Education Free of Tuition and Fees

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam today thanked the General Assembly for its partnership in making Tennessee the first state in the nation to offer all citizens - both high school graduates and adults - the chance to earn a postsecondary degree or certificate free of tuition and fees and at no cost to taxpayers. Building off the pioneering Tennessee Promise program, which provides high school graduates two years of community or technical college free of tuition and fees, the Tennessee Reconnect Act establishes a last-dollar scholarship for adults to attend a community college tuition-free.

