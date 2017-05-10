Tennessee first State to offer all Citizens post-secondary Education Free of Tuition and Fees
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam today thanked the General Assembly for its partnership in making Tennessee the first state in the nation to offer all citizens - both high school graduates and adults - the chance to earn a postsecondary degree or certificate free of tuition and fees and at no cost to taxpayers. Building off the pioneering Tennessee Promise program, which provides high school graduates two years of community or technical college free of tuition and fees, the Tennessee Reconnect Act establishes a last-dollar scholarship for adults to attend a community college tuition-free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nsa fun in Pegion Forge Cougar hotwife 4 BBC TH...
|4 min
|Wilheflyhigh
|1
|Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex...
|1 hr
|Little Johnny
|6
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|10 hr
|Limpball Viagra
|114
|Judge Ellis of Crockett child pornography
|Wed
|For the win
|1
|Brownsville D.A. Scott caught having sex with m...
|Wed
|Brown town
|2
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|May 9
|Fenchek
|8,703
|10NEWS EXTRA: Is racism against Hispanics growi... (Nov '07)
|May 9
|Hissy honker
|1,573
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC