Tennessee family files civil lawsuit after bounty hunters shoot at wrong car, kill man

The family of a 24-year-old man shot by bounty hunters has filed a civil lawsuit saying the death could have been prevented. Jalen Johnson, also known as Jalen Johnson-Milan, died after a bounty hunter opened fired on a car he was riding in on April 23. He and a group of friends were sitting in his vehicle at a Clarksville Walmart when the shooting happened.

