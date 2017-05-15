Tennessee Democrats prepare for fundraiser dubbed 'J-Day'
The event has long been named after President Andrew Jackson, a Tennessean who is considered the father of the Democratic Party. While the state party has celebrated Jackson's legacy as a general and the country's seventh president, Chairwoman Mary Mancini has said Democrats shouldn't ignore the former president's participation in slavery and the forced removal of native Americans.
