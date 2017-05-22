Tennessee bill would allow some granted order of protection to carry handgun without permit

A bill passed by lawmakers that is on Gov. Haslam's desk right now would allow some Tennesseans to carry handguns instantly if they have an order of protection signed by a judge. If the governor signs this bill, those granted orders of protection, who can legally have a gun, will be able to immediately carry a gun for 21 days without going through a class or getting a permit.

