Tennessee based Coalition Responds to what they call the Extreme Abortion Ban Bill

Statewide Coalition Responds to the Legislative Passage of HB 1189/SB 1180, which is what they call the Extreme Abortion Ban Bill: Below is a statement by Anna Carella, Co-State Director of Healthy and Free TN on today's passage of HB 1189/SB 1180, an abortion ban bill which the TN Attorney General has said is constitutionally suspect, as well as coming on the heels of the decision to stop enforcing two current TN abortion restrictions due to state litigation. "We are extremely disappointed that the TN Legislature voted to pass HB 1189/SB 1180, an extreme abortion ban bill that would mandate viability testing after 20 weeks and then ban abortions after the fetus is deemed viable, with narrow exceptions for a woman's health.

