Tennessee based Coalition Responds to...

Tennessee based Coalition Responds to what they call the Extreme Abortion Ban Bill

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

Statewide Coalition Responds to the Legislative Passage of HB 1189/SB 1180, which is what they call the Extreme Abortion Ban Bill: Below is a statement by Anna Carella, Co-State Director of Healthy and Free TN on today's passage of HB 1189/SB 1180, an abortion ban bill which the TN Attorney General has said is constitutionally suspect, as well as coming on the heels of the decision to stop enforcing two current TN abortion restrictions due to state litigation. "We are extremely disappointed that the TN Legislature voted to pass HB 1189/SB 1180, an extreme abortion ban bill that would mandate viability testing after 20 weeks and then ban abortions after the fetus is deemed viable, with narrow exceptions for a woman's health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 things in the Tennessee General Assembly 3 hr Waynes Nude Cheeks 3
Jessica Lidy walks the streets again... Tue MagnusDeNoir 3
Best and Weak Presidents since world war 2 Apr 30 Poll Taker 1
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... Apr 29 ElDiablo 9
Why are you Tennesseans so short in height? Apr 29 Darwin 1
Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Cheating Apr 28 Truth 1
Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Framing Apr 28 Truth 4
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,550 • Total comments across all topics: 280,769,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC