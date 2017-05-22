Tennessee Amends Legislation to Make Schools "Qualified Sites"...
Effective April 17, 2017, the Tennessee General Assembly passed Senate Bill 195 to allow elementary and secondary schools to collect Medicaid reimbursement funds for telepractice services. This applies to online speech-language therapy, occupational therapy and behavioral and mental health services like those provided by PresenceLearning, the leading telehealth network of live, online special education related service providers.
