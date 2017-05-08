Tennessee agency asks court to releas...

Tennessee agency asks court to release report on shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and a district attorney have taken the unusual step of asking a court to release a TBI report on the death of an armed African-American man shot by a white officer in Nashville. Under Tennessee law, all TBI investigative files are confidential and can't be released to the public unless ordered by a court or subpoenaed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) 4 hr Fenchek 8,703
News 10NEWS EXTRA: Is racism against Hispanics growi... (Nov '07) 12 hr Hissy honker 1,573
News Same-sex couples sue over Tennessee 'natural me... Mon Elizabeth1912 1
Brownsville D.A. Scott caught having sex with m... Mon Theone 1
Why are you Tennesseans so short in height? Mon Are we done yet 2
Jessica Lidy walks the streets again... Mon Are we done yet 11
News 5 things in the Tennessee General Assembly May 4 Waynes Nude Cheeks 3
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,422 • Total comments across all topics: 280,895,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC