Tenn. man dies after streaming suicid...

Tenn. man dies after streaming suicide on Facebook Live

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A Tennessee man died after setting himself on fire while streaming his failed suicide attempt on Facebook Live before running into a crowded bar Saturday morning. The horrifying video shows a shirtless 33-year-old Jared McLemore sitting on the ground and dousing himself with kerosene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex... May 12 Squdley 7
Nsa fun in Pegion Forge Cougar hotwife 4 BBC TH... May 11 Wilheflyhigh 1
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) May 11 Limpball Viagra 114
Judge Ellis of Crockett child pornography May 10 For the win 1
Brownsville D.A. Scott caught having sex with m... May 10 Brown town 2
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) May 9 Fenchek 8,703
News 10NEWS EXTRA: Is racism against Hispanics growi... (Nov '07) May 9 Hissy honker 1,573
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,269 • Total comments across all topics: 281,035,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC