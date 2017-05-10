TDOT's Schroer says Highway 60 projec...

TDOT's Schroer says Highway 60 project is for real

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

That is what Tennessee Department of Transportationa SCommissioner John Schroer told the Cleveland Daily Banner Friday when referring to the long needed and awaited improvements to Highway 60 "In fiscal year 2019, you will see construction start on the first phase which starts at the interchange," Schroer said. "Next year, we will start doing right of ways on the second phase."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex... May 12 Squdley 7
Nsa fun in Pegion Forge Cougar hotwife 4 BBC TH... May 11 Wilheflyhigh 1
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) May 11 Limpball Viagra 114
Judge Ellis of Crockett child pornography May 10 For the win 1
Brownsville D.A. Scott caught having sex with m... May 10 Brown town 2
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) May 9 Fenchek 8,703
News 10NEWS EXTRA: Is racism against Hispanics growi... (Nov '07) May 9 Hissy honker 1,573
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,524 • Total comments across all topics: 281,015,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC