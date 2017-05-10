TDOT's Schroer says Highway 60 project is for real
That is what Tennessee Department of Transportationa SCommissioner John Schroer told the Cleveland Daily Banner Friday when referring to the long needed and awaited improvements to Highway 60 "In fiscal year 2019, you will see construction start on the first phase which starts at the interchange," Schroer said. "Next year, we will start doing right of ways on the second phase."
