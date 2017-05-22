TDOT suspends all lane closures for h...

TDOT suspends all lane closures for holiday weekend

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Motorists won't be slowed down as much by the state's road construction this Memorial Day weekend. The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Wednesday it will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at noon on Friday, May 26, through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30. "With nearly 700,000 drivers expected to travel on Tennessee's roadways this Memorial Day weekend, we want to do what we can to help them reach their destinations safely," TDOT Commissioner John Schroer said in a release from TDOT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tennessee is an inferior state, Alabama means t... (Sep '16) May 21 just sayin 4
Help! Debating a move from CT to TN May 20 HillMatt 4
News Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex... May 16 Just Saying 11
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) May 16 IONU 8,705
Nsa fun in Pegion Forge Cougar hotwife 4 BBC TH... May 11 Wilheflyhigh 1
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) May 11 Limpball Viagra 114
Judge Ellis of Crockett child pornography May 10 For the win 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,017 • Total comments across all topics: 281,280,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC