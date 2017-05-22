TDOT suspends all lane closures for holiday weekend

Motorists won't be slowed down as much by the state's road construction this Memorial Day weekend. The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced Wednesday it will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at noon on Friday, May 26, through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30. "With nearly 700,000 drivers expected to travel on Tennessee's roadways this Memorial Day weekend, we want to do what we can to help them reach their destinations safely," TDOT Commissioner John Schroer said in a release from TDOT.

