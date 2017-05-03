Spotlight on Tennessee: Governor Sign...

Spotlight on Tennessee: Governor Signs IMPROVE Act to Fund Infrastructure, Reduce Taxes

The 2017 Legislative Session is in the final stretch. However, one of the most important votes this Session has already occurred with the passage of the Governor's legislative initiative to assist in funding State and local transportation infrastructure needs while at the same time addressing various tax inequities.

