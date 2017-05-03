Seven bounty hunters shot at wrong car charged with murder

His first taste of freedom: Heart-warming moment an abused orangutan kept in a tiny wooden crate for two years is released Queen Elizabeth's entire staff is called to a 'highly unusual' emergency meeting at Buckingham Palace - but mystery surrounds the reason why 'It takes a lot of work to lose to Donald Trump': David Axelrod turns on Hillary Clinton's claim it was the FBI, the Russians and misogyny that cost her the election 'I would not wish this on my worst enemies!' YouTubers try to survive on the Victoria's Secret Angels' strict pre-show diet - and are left in total MISERY Whatsapp is 'back up and running' after worldwide outage left millions of users unable to share messages for two hours - but Facebook isn't saying why SEVEN bounty hunters are charged with murder after they opened fire on the WRONG car killing one innocent man and injuring another three Obama's sex secrets laid ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.