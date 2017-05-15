Search continues for missing teen believed to be with 30-year-old man
An Endangered Child Alert remains in effect for a Middle Tennessee teen who is believed to be with a 30-year-old man who is ordered by law to stay away from her. A spokesperson with the White County Sheriff's Office told News 2 the search for Key involves his department, as well as the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and TBI.
