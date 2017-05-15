SBA to Celebrate Tennessee Small Business Person Of The Year
The U.S. Small Business Administration Tennessee District Office announced that Dan LeVan, chief executive officer of EnerG3 of Chattanooga, has been named the 2017 SBA Tennessee Small Business Person of the Year.
