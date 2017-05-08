Same-sex couples sue over Tennessee 'natural meaning' law
Four married lesbian couples expecting children through artificial insemination are suing over a new Tennessee law that requires using the "natural and ordinary meaning" of words in state law. The couples sued Gov. Bill Haslam, the state of Tennessee and the state Department of Health and its commissioner Monday in Davidson County Chancery Court.
