Russian billionaire has to pay ex-wife A 453million

Live-at-home daughter, 31, 'shoots her movie industry-worker dad dead in their $1.8m home after her parents try to kick her out - then says it was a home invader and blames her family for not locking doors' 'The communications team s*** the bed on the Comey firing ... If I worked there I'd be dialing up my attorney': Trump insider reveals 'chaos' inside White House after FBI firing The Healthy Gut Diet: DR MICHAEL MOSLEY revolutionised weight loss with his 5:2 diet and is now unveiling his life-changing new plan that'll make you healthier, happier and slimmer Ousted FBI boss James Comey 'wants to testify in public' about Trump and Russia after turning down offer to speak behind closed doors Mysterious hacking collective called 'The Shadow Brokers' stole NSA superweapon and caused global cyber attack that has shut hospitals, hit FedEx and is causing chaos in 99 countries 'It went psycho': ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.