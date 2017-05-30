Road construction won't delay holiday travelers

Motorists won't be slowed down by road construction as they travel Tennessee's highways this Memorial Day weekend. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 12:00 noon on Friday, May 26 through 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30. This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists expected to travel in the state this Memorial Day weekend.

