Preparing for the future: BMS girls learn to code

Founded by Resham Saujani, the purpose of the program is to expose girls to the technical world of computer and web coding, an industry that is predominately male. "By 2020, there will be 1.4 million computer related jobs and U.S. graduates will fill less than 30 percent of those jobs with only 3 percent of them being females," said Areva engineer Christine Jones, a volunteer for the program.

