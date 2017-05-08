Pregnant lesbian couples sue Tennesse...

Pregnant lesbian couples sue Tennessee over 'natural meaning' law

15 hrs ago

Four married lesbian couples expecting children have filed a lawsuit in Tennessee seeking to overturn a new state law that critics say could deny rights to same-sex couples by requiring strict adherence to terms such as "husband." Governor Bill Haslam on Friday signed a law that requires that words in state statutes be interpreted with "natural and ordinary meaning."

