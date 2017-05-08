Pregnant lesbian couples sue Tennessee over 'natural meaning' law
Four married lesbian couples expecting children have filed a lawsuit in Tennessee seeking to overturn a new state law that critics say could deny rights to same-sex couples by requiring strict adherence to terms such as "husband." Governor Bill Haslam on Friday signed a law that requires that words in state statutes be interpreted with "natural and ordinary meaning."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|Fenchek
|8,703
|10NEWS EXTRA: Is racism against Hispanics growi... (Nov '07)
|21 hr
|Hissy honker
|1,573
|Same-sex couples sue over Tennessee 'natural me...
|Mon
|Elizabeth1912
|1
|Brownsville D.A. Scott caught having sex with m...
|Mon
|Theone
|1
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Mon
|Are we done yet
|2
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|Mon
|Are we done yet
|11
|5 things in the Tennessee General Assembly
|May 4
|Waynes Nude Cheeks
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC