Photo Gallery: Gov. Haslam signs Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act

Governor Bill Haslam signed the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act, Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at H&R Agri-Power in Brownsville. The act will increase broadband access to Tennessee's unserved citizens.

