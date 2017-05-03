Parent Firm Of First Tennessee Merges...

Parent Firm Of First Tennessee Merges With Capital Bank To Form 4th Largest Bank In Southeast

First Horizon National Corp. and Capital Bank Financial Corp. have entered into a definitive agreement that will create the fourth largest regional bank in the Southeast.

