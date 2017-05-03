Parent Firm Of First Tennessee Merges With Capital Bank To Form 4th Largest Bank In Southeast
First Horizon National Corp. and Capital Bank Financial Corp. have entered into a definitive agreement that will create the fourth largest regional bank in the Southeast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 things in the Tennessee General Assembly
|21 min
|Wayne
|2
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|Tue
|MagnusDeNoir
|3
|Best and Weak Presidents since world war 2
|Apr 30
|Poll Taker
|1
|Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne...
|Apr 29
|ElDiablo
|9
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Apr 29
|Darwin
|1
|Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Cheating
|Apr 28
|Truth
|1
|Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Framing
|Apr 28
|Truth
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC