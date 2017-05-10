Obamacare no longer on death's door i...

Obamacare no longer on death's door in Tennessee

17 hrs ago Read more: WPTV Local News

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee agreed Tuesday to return to the area's Obamacare exchange for 2018 -- if the state agrees to provide flexibility on several rules. The region had looked like it would be the first place in the country Obamacare would fail after the last remaining insurer, Humana, announced in February that it was pulling out.

Read more at WPTV Local News.

