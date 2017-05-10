No charges against Nashville officer ...

No charges against Nashville officer in deadly shooting: official

Read more: Reuters

A white Nashville police officer who fatally shot a black man in February near a public housing project will not face criminal charges, Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk said on Thursday. Metro Nashville Police Officer Joshua Lippert had sufficient claim to self-defense in the Feb. 10 shooting of Jocques Clemmons to not be charged, Funk wrote in a report posted online.

