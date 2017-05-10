No charges against Nashville officer in deadly shooting: official
A white Nashville police officer who fatally shot a black man in February near a public housing project will not face criminal charges, Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk said on Thursday. Metro Nashville Police Officer Joshua Lippert had sufficient claim to self-defense in the Feb. 10 shooting of Jocques Clemmons to not be charged, Funk wrote in a report posted online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nsa fun in Pegion Forge Cougar hotwife 4 BBC TH...
|11 hr
|Wilheflyhigh
|1
|Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex...
|13 hr
|The Troll Stopper
|5
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|21 hr
|Limpball Viagra
|114
|Judge Ellis of Crockett child pornography
|Wed
|For the win
|1
|Brownsville D.A. Scott caught having sex with m...
|Wed
|Brown town
|2
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|May 9
|Fenchek
|8,703
|10NEWS EXTRA: Is racism against Hispanics growi... (Nov '07)
|May 9
|Hissy honker
|1,573
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC