Nashville police chief blasts DA's office in scathing letter

17 hrs ago

Metro-Nashville's Chief of Police Steve Anderson sent a scathing letter to the district attorney's office regarding its handling of the announcement there would be no charges against Officer Joshua Lippert , who shot and killed Jocques Clemmons this past February. During the announcement on May 10, Deputy District Attorney Amy Hunter outlined four concerns the DA's office had with the Metro-Nashville police reports on the investigation into the shooting, saying the wording of the reports showed an appearance of bias even before the investigation was completed.

