Nashville overtakes Memphis as Tennessee's largest city
The Tennessean reports population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau put the state capital's 2016 population at 660,388, compared to Memphis' 652,717. The two have traded places on the list of the nation's largest cities, with Nashville ranking 24th and Memphis 25th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee is an inferior state, Alabama means t... (Sep '16)
|May 21
|just sayin
|4
|Help! Debating a move from CT to TN
|May 20
|HillMatt
|4
|Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex...
|May 16
|Just Saying
|11
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|May 16
|IONU
|8,705
|Nsa fun in Pegion Forge Cougar hotwife 4 BBC TH...
|May 11
|Wilheflyhigh
|1
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|May 11
|Limpball Viagra
|114
|Judge Ellis of Crockett child pornography
|May 10
|For the win
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC