Nashville overtakes Memphis as Tennessee's largest city

15 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The Tennessean reports population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau put the state capital's 2016 population at 660,388, compared to Memphis' 652,717. The two have traded places on the list of the nation's largest cities, with Nashville ranking 24th and Memphis 25th.

