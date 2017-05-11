Nashville officer who shot, killed Jocques Clemmons won't be charged
Metro-Nashville police officer Josh Lippert will not face state criminal charges for the Feb. 10 shooting death of Jocques Clemmons. Officer Lippert shot and killed the 31-year-old man during a confrontation on South Sixth Street in the James Cayce public housing development during a traffic stop.
