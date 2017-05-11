Nashville officer who shot, killed Jo...

Nashville officer who shot, killed Jocques Clemmons won't be charged

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Metro-Nashville police officer Josh Lippert will not face state criminal charges for the Feb. 10 shooting death of Jocques Clemmons. Officer Lippert shot and killed the 31-year-old man during a confrontation on South Sixth Street in the James Cayce public housing development during a traffic stop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nsa fun in Pegion Forge Cougar hotwife 4 BBC TH... 8 hr Wilheflyhigh 1
News Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex... 10 hr The Troll Stopper 5
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) 18 hr Limpball Viagra 114
Judge Ellis of Crockett child pornography Wed For the win 1
Brownsville D.A. Scott caught having sex with m... Wed Brown town 2
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) May 9 Fenchek 8,703
News 10NEWS EXTRA: Is racism against Hispanics growi... (Nov '07) May 9 Hissy honker 1,573
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,493 • Total comments across all topics: 280,953,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC