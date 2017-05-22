Merging Probations & Parole with Corrections is the right call: Tom Zeager
Pennsylvania Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Stewart J. Greenleaf, R-Montgomery, is sponsoring two important pieces of legislation that are part of an important endeavor to reform our criminal justice system. These bills, which will soon be before the state House, would merge the state Department of Corrections and Board of Probation and Parole, saving an estimated $87 million over five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee is an inferior state, Alabama means t... (Sep '16)
|May 21
|just sayin
|4
|Help! Debating a move from CT to TN
|May 20
|HillMatt
|4
|Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex...
|May 16
|Just Saying
|11
|Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10)
|May 16
|IONU
|8,705
|Nsa fun in Pegion Forge Cougar hotwife 4 BBC TH...
|May 11
|Wilheflyhigh
|1
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|May 11
|Limpball Viagra
|114
|Judge Ellis of Crockett child pornography
|May 10
|For the win
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC