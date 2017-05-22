Mayor: Memphis Situation Different from New Orleans on Confederate Statues

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland's administration explained on Facebook Monday that while the mayor supports the removal of Confederate statues from Memphis parks, "our situation differs from New Orleans." Four Confederate statues have come down in New Orleans since April after votes from the New Orleans City Council in 2015, court rulings, and recent pushes to get the statues down by mayor Mitch Landrieu.

