Mayor: Memphis Situation Different fr...

Mayor: Memphis Situation Different from New Orleans on Confederate Statues

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Memphis Flyer

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland's administration explained on Facebook Monday that while the mayor supports the removal of Confederate statues from Memphis parks, "our situation differs from New Orleans." Four Confederate statues have come down in New Orleans since April after votes from the New Orleans City Council in 2015, court rulings, and recent pushes to get the statues down by mayor Mitch Landrieu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tennessee is an inferior state, Alabama means t... (Sep '16) May 21 just sayin 4
Help! Debating a move from CT to TN May 20 HillMatt 4
News Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex... May 16 Just Saying 11
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) May 16 IONU 8,705
Nsa fun in Pegion Forge Cougar hotwife 4 BBC TH... May 11 Wilheflyhigh 1
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) May 11 Limpball Viagra 114
Judge Ellis of Crockett child pornography May 10 For the win 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,524 • Total comments across all topics: 281,229,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC