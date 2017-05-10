Man who helped build links with USA r...

Man who helped build links with USA returns to Laois

21 hrs ago

An American who helped build a bridge between Laois and a US city returns this summer to rekindle the links and launch a book inspired by Abbeyleix as well as teaching a course in the town. Dr Mark Hilliard, a behavioral science professor, returns to Abbeylex with his wife and will be involved in a number of events during his stay in June.

