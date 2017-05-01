Man pleads guilty to killing officer in Tennessee
A man charged with killing a police officer in Tennessee has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 56 years. News outlets report Brian Keith Stalans entered the plea to premeditated murder and other charges Monday.
