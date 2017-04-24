Macon Days gears up for 40th annual festival
Uncle Dave Macon Days is gearing up to celebrate old time music and dance this summer as organizers plan to "educate, embrace and expand," according to a new motto. In addition to bringing Macon's story to life through written word, a team of theatre professionals from MTSU have also brought his story to the stage.
