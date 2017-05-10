Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' i...

Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex divorce

There are 6 comments on the USA Today story from 14 hrs ago, titled Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex divorce. In it, USA Today reports that:

Tennessee lawmakers tried to thwart allowing a woman to be called a husband whey they passed a bill ordering courts to give the 'natural meaning' to words. Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex divorce Tennessee lawmakers tried to thwart allowing a woman to be called a husband whey they passed a bill ordering courts to give the 'natural meaning' to words.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
nopervs allowed

Knoxville, TN

#1 11 hrs ago
Further proof that gay relationships don't last.

Judged:

12

12

12

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gremlin

Louisville, KY

#2 11 hrs ago
nopervs allowed wrote:
Further proof that gay relationships don't last.
50% of heterosexual marriages end in divorce.

Gay marriages are like straight marriages....some last, others don't. As always, you have proven you have no idea what you're talking about.

Judged:

11

9

9

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Wondering

Tyngsboro, MA

#3 11 hrs ago
What was interesting is that the gay in the video criticized the government for taking the meaning of words as there were intended to be interrupted.

Judged:

12

12

12

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Just Saying

Clinton, TN

#4 5 hrs ago
This is so ludicrous. Just because you want to be called a male doesn't mean you are one.

When will this madness end. Our country will be over thrown because of things like this.

Our government is telling us that a guy can be a girl with out actually being a girl.

Why is it that a homosexual woman is trying to get the same perks as a man and is praised for it.

Yet a white woman who identifies as a black woman is rediculed for it.

What happens when the 50yrs old man who identifies as a five year old wants to go to kindergarten? Are you going to try to force the patents to accept it?

Judged:

11

11

11

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
The Troll Stopper

Salem, VA

#5 5 hrs ago
Just Saying wrote:
This is so ludicrous. Just because you want to be called a male doesn't mean you are one.

When will this madness end. Our country will be over thrown because of yap yap yap blah blah blah yada yada freakin' yada...
"Oh please massa gummint protect us from them scary hoe-moe-seck-shoo-uls!"
Seriously, dude, you need to chill the hell out. The LGBT community isn't trying to convert your kids or damage your personal property or anything like that. All they're doing is requesting that the government grant them equal protection under the law as the U.S. Constitution requires. No more, no less.

Show me someone who gets all hot and bothered about other people's sexual orientation and I'll show you a sad, pathetic soul with no life.

Judged:

10

9

9

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Little Johnny

Bladensburg, MD

#6 4 hrs ago
The Troll Stopper wrote:
<quoted text>I'm the Queer who has sex with young little bois. Just can't help myself. It's soooo good.
You're one sick fk. Seriously dude, get some help fast.

Judged:

10

10

10

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nsa fun in Pegion Forge Cougar hotwife 4 BBC TH... 3 hr Wilheflyhigh 1
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) 13 hr Limpball Viagra 114
Judge Ellis of Crockett child pornography Wed For the win 1
Brownsville D.A. Scott caught having sex with m... Wed Brown town 2
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) May 9 Fenchek 8,703
News 10NEWS EXTRA: Is racism against Hispanics growi... (Nov '07) May 9 Hissy honker 1,573
News Same-sex couples sue over Tennessee 'natural me... May 8 Elizabeth1912 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,045 • Total comments across all topics: 280,948,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC