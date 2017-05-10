Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex divorce
There are 6 comments on the USA Today story from 14 hrs ago, titled Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex divorce. In it, USA Today reports that:
Tennessee lawmakers tried to thwart allowing a woman to be called a husband whey they passed a bill ordering courts to give the 'natural meaning' to words.
#1 11 hrs ago
Further proof that gay relationships don't last.
#2 11 hrs ago
50% of heterosexual marriages end in divorce.
Gay marriages are like straight marriages....some last, others don't. As always, you have proven you have no idea what you're talking about.
#3 11 hrs ago
What was interesting is that the gay in the video criticized the government for taking the meaning of words as there were intended to be interrupted.
#4 5 hrs ago
This is so ludicrous. Just because you want to be called a male doesn't mean you are one.
When will this madness end. Our country will be over thrown because of things like this.
Our government is telling us that a guy can be a girl with out actually being a girl.
Why is it that a homosexual woman is trying to get the same perks as a man and is praised for it.
Yet a white woman who identifies as a black woman is rediculed for it.
What happens when the 50yrs old man who identifies as a five year old wants to go to kindergarten? Are you going to try to force the patents to accept it?
#5 5 hrs ago
"Oh please massa gummint protect us from them scary hoe-moe-seck-shoo-uls!"
Seriously, dude, you need to chill the hell out. The LGBT community isn't trying to convert your kids or damage your personal property or anything like that. All they're doing is requesting that the government grant them equal protection under the law as the U.S. Constitution requires. No more, no less.
Show me someone who gets all hot and bothered about other people's sexual orientation and I'll show you a sad, pathetic soul with no life.
#6 4 hrs ago
You're one sick fk. Seriously dude, get some help fast.
