Lee Encore class walks through Tennessee's history

Lee University Encore students from the "Tennessee in Tennis Shoes" course, designed for students age 60 and above, recently completed a semester of trips that took them to various historical a Lee University Encore students from the "Tennessee in Tennis Shoes" course, designed for students age 60 and above, recently completed a semester of trips that took them to various historical sites throughout Tennessee. This spring, the class traveled to the Abraham Lincoln Library & Museum in Harrogate; the Museum of Appalachia in Norris, Historic Jonesborough, the oldest town in the state; Cumberland Caverns in McMinnville; and Sergeant York State Park in Pall Mall.

