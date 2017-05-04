Lee Encore class walks through Tennes...

Lee Encore class walks through Tennessee's history

Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Lee University Encore students from the "Tennessee in Tennis Shoes" course, designed for students age 60 and above, recently completed a semester of trips that took them to various historical a Lee University Encore students from the "Tennessee in Tennis Shoes" course, designed for students age 60 and above, recently completed a semester of trips that took them to various historical sites throughout Tennessee. This spring, the class traveled to the Abraham Lincoln Library & Museum in Harrogate; the Museum of Appalachia in Norris, Historic Jonesborough, the oldest town in the state; Cumberland Caverns in McMinnville; and Sergeant York State Park in Pall Mall.

