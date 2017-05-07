LBL to hold Children's Day on the Far...

LBL to hold Children's Day on the Farm at the Homeplace Saturday, May 13th

Land Between the Lakes, KY/TN - Children's Day on the Farm is Saturday, May 13, 2017, at the Homeplace 1850s Farm in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. The annual event runs from 10:00am to 12:00noon and from 1:00pm to 3:00pm.

