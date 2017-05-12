Lawmakers pass unclaimed property leg...

Lawmakers pass unclaimed property legislation The Tennessee General...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Sponsored by Sen. Doug Overbey, R-Maryville, and Rep. Andrew Farmer, R-Sevierville, the legislation was modeled after the Revised Uniform Unclaimed Property Act adopted by the Uniform Law Commission last summer Tennessee will become the third state in the nation to pass a version of the uniform reform bill, which will allow for even greater efficiency in returning missing money to Tennesseans. The Tennessee Treasury Department administers the Division of Unclaimed Property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex... 12 hr Squdley 7
Nsa fun in Pegion Forge Cougar hotwife 4 BBC TH... Thu Wilheflyhigh 1
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) Thu Limpball Viagra 114
Judge Ellis of Crockett child pornography Wed For the win 1
Brownsville D.A. Scott caught having sex with m... Wed Brown town 2
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) May 9 Fenchek 8,703
News 10NEWS EXTRA: Is racism against Hispanics growi... (Nov '07) May 9 Hissy honker 1,573
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,850 • Total comments across all topics: 280,972,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC