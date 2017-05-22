Kajal Patel named Bradley County 4-H June Dairy Month chairman
June Dairy Month activities are designed to communicate the value of milk and dairy products to Tennessee consumers and chairpersons play a vital role in spreading dairy's message in their community. Patel will be honored at the Tennessee June Dairy Month Kickoff Event in Nashville, at the Ellington Agriculture Center on June 2. The event will include recognition from Celeste Blackburn, president of the American Dairy Association of Tennessee.
