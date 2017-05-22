Kajal Patel named Bradley County 4-H ...

Kajal Patel named Bradley County 4-H June Dairy Month chairman

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

June Dairy Month activities are designed to communicate the value of milk and dairy products to Tennessee consumers and chairpersons play a vital role in spreading dairy's message in their community. Patel will be honored at the Tennessee June Dairy Month Kickoff Event in Nashville, at the Ellington Agriculture Center on June 2. The event will include recognition from Celeste Blackburn, president of the American Dairy Association of Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tennessee is an inferior state, Alabama means t... (Sep '16) May 21 just sayin 4
Help! Debating a move from CT to TN May 20 HillMatt 4
News Lesbian granted rights of 'husband' in same-sex... May 16 Just Saying 11
Election Tennessee Hunting Rights Amendment (Oct '10) May 16 IONU 8,705
Nsa fun in Pegion Forge Cougar hotwife 4 BBC TH... May 11 Wilheflyhigh 1
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) May 11 Limpball Viagra 114
Judge Ellis of Crockett child pornography May 10 For the win 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,750 • Total comments across all topics: 281,253,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC