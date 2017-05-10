High Rates of Hepatitis C in Pregnancy Mirror Opioid Epidemic: CDC
Chalk up another potential consequence of the U.S. opioid epidemic: The prevalence of hepatitis C infections among pregnant women nearly doubled between 2009 and 2014, U.S. health officials report. Hepatitis C -- which is caused most often by injection drug use -- rose 89 percent nationwide among pregnant women.
