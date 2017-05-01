Haslam visits Byars Dowdy Elementary SchoolGov. Bill Haslam visited...

Gov. Bill Haslam visited Byars Dowdy Elementary School on Monday as a part of his tour of schools and districts represented among his Teacher Cabinet. Byars Dowdy second-grade teacher Anita Gray serves on Haslam's Teacher Cabinet, which meets quarterly with Haslam and Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen to share real-time information from the classroom, advise on policy considerations and provide a direct line of communication to schools and communities.

