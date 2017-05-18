Haslam signs bill creating 'In God We Trust' license plates
Republican Gov. Bill Haslam has signed a bill creating a new Tennessee license plate design featuring the phrase "In God We Trust." The original version of the bill would have required the phrase to be printed on all license plates issued in the state.
